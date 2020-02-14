Miley Cyrus Spotted Wearing Lace up Pants

Actress and pop singer Miley Cyrus, 27, is known for her wide array of different fashion choices and styles. This year for the New York Fashion Week, she stunned the fans and the paparazzi when she appeared in a cool outfit.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughter chose a white tank top, a red cross-body leather bag, and a matching red lace up leather pants.

She also wore sunglasses and several necklaces. She also wore red leather ankle boots, for a full red leather leg look that really complemented her legs and figure.

The killer fashion choice attracted the many by-passers, while her fans online praised her sense for clothes and combining pieces.

View this post on Instagram Park Ave Armory with @marcjacobs shot by @vijatm A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:11pm PST



At the moment, she is dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, 23. They are very close, evident by their Instagram stories and posts.

She famously separated from her husband last year, actor Liam Hemsworth. They were not even married for a full year before they had a divorce.