CelebritiesNews

Melania Trump Stays Fabulous Even When She is Gardening

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Earth Day was celebrated at the White House with a little garden work, staring President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

source:tert.am

Melania never allows herself to appear in casual or working clothes, even when she has to do physical gardening work. For this special occasion, she chose n olive green coatdress and matching heels.

Related:Here’s What Melania Trump Eats Every Day To Look Fabulous

source:tert.am

It seems nothing will ever make her wear flat footwear, since she does not really care where she goes or what she does. Heels are a must for her since they make her feel womanly and glamorous.

source:tert.am

Not afraid to get down and dirty, she picked up a shovel and symbolically dug up some dirt in the garden. As she was doing that, her lean figure and long legs were as accentuated as ever.

Read Also: How Melania Trump Attempts to Look Like Fairy Tale Princess

source:tert.am

Of course, her hairstyle and makeup were perfect as always. Although she has had a fashion fail here and there, we can expect the First Lady of the United States to Always be as fashionable as possible.

source:tert.am

source:tert.am

Are Russia And China Trying to Steal COVID-19 Data From...

Donald Trump is Lucky For Having Melania as His Wife...

GOP is Falling Apart From Inside Thanks to Donald Trump

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
7 + 9 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy