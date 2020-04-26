Melania Trump Stays Fabulous Even When She is Gardening

Earth Day was celebrated at the White House with a little garden work, staring President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania never allows herself to appear in casual or working clothes, even when she has to do physical gardening work. For this special occasion, she chose n olive green coatdress and matching heels.

It seems nothing will ever make her wear flat footwear, since she does not really care where she goes or what she does. Heels are a must for her since they make her feel womanly and glamorous.

Not afraid to get down and dirty, she picked up a shovel and symbolically dug up some dirt in the garden. As she was doing that, her lean figure and long legs were as accentuated as ever.

Of course, her hairstyle and makeup were perfect as always. Although she has had a fashion fail here and there, we can expect the First Lady of the United States to Always be as fashionable as possible.