Donald Trump Gets Coronavirus Diagnose From Doctor Brad Pitt

NBC – 04/26/2020: Who says wishes don’t come true? In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Brad Pitt should portray him on Saturday Night Live show. Fast forward a few weeks, and he got his wish fulfilled. We have witnessed a sketch where Brad Pitt acts as Dr. Fauci on SNL.



This week’s edition of SNL is the second one in stay-at-home format, and Angelina Jolie’s former husband got the chance to play one of the most distinguished doctors and a face of coronavirus pandemic.

The sketch started with Pitt as Fauci explaining Donald Trump’s medical view on the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19. In the second part of the act Dr. Pitt commented on the vaccine and the availability of the same. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said: “Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast.”

Read Also: Mike Tyson Caught His Wife in Bed With Brad Pitt 30 Years Ago

Once upon a time, Donald Trump also claimed that the virus is nothing to be worried about and that it will go away as a miracle. Of course that the SNL writers put a reference to this in this Brad Pitt sketch. Talking about miracles Pitt, as Dr. Fauci said: “Miracles shouldn’t be a plan A.”

Commenting on the rumors that President Trump could fire him, Pitt’s Fauci did not doubt the consequences of his words and stated: “So yeah, I’m getting fired.”

Brad Pitt, this time as himself, after removing the wig, praised the US health workers and Dr. Fauci’s calmness and clarity. He checked out with: “Live, kinda, from all across America, it’s Saturday night!”

Source: nbcnews.com