Here’s What Melania Trump Eats Every Day To Look Fabulous

AOL – 03/05/2020: Melania Trump certainly has a perfect diet. Her looks are proof of that. The First Lady is forty-nine years old, but she looks at least twenty years younger.



Melania Trump still has her modeling figure, but you shouldn’t envy her. All of us can have a figure like that, but with an adequate diet. In recent weeks we have witnessed some old Melania interviews and stories resurfacing, and they gave us a glimpse into what kind of life the former supermodel leads.

It is no secret by this point that Melania leads a healthy lifestyle. This is a habit from her modeling days. One of her secrets is to eat seven pieces of fruit every day. The reason behind this is so that her skin would get the required minerals and vitamins. The most crucial meal for her is breakfast, which consists of merely a few ingredients rich in vitamins.

The usual morning meal for her is a smoothie rich in fibers, or simple oatmeal. All of her meals are full of vitamins as Melania wants her hair and nails to look and be healthy. In an interview with Bella NYC in 2011, she talked about this: “I take vitamins A, C, and E to keep my skin, hair, and nails healthy.”

Other secrets for her good looks are moisturizers, lots of water, and good sleep. This is the secret to Melania’s youthful appearance as the First Lady claims that she is not using Botox and never will.

But, you shouldn’t stress yourself with healthy living to be as the First Lady. The key in the end is balance. Melania claims that she often indulges herself with sweets. While talking about this she said: “I love chocolate and ice cream, and I have those things once in a while. It’s good to indulge cravings and your tastes once in a while…as long as you balance those things with healthy foods.” Another secret pleasure for her includes diet coke and a slice of dark chocolate.

In addition to a healthy diet Melania also workouts often. She focuses on pilates, playing tennis, and using ankle weights while running. This routine helped her get back in shape after she gave birth to her son Barron.

