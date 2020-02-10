News

Melania Has a Boyfriend and Donald Knows Him According to Trump Insider

by Velibor Jotanovic
by Velibor Jotanovic

POLITICAL FLARE – 02/10/2020: You need to be blind not to see that there’s something wrong with Donald Trump’s and Melania Trump’s relationship. Considering how many times Donald was accused of cheating, by various women, the reason for the longevity of their marriage isn’t love. It’s interest.

Now, new information about their relationship, or the lack of it, is coming out. A former employee of Trump and one that worked on The Apprentice claims that Melania Trump has a boyfriend. Not only that, this source claims that they have an ongoing relationship for years now. The person in question worked in Trump Tower.

Melania Trump

Source: twitter.com

Noel Casler, the employee in question, even tweeted about it. You can see the original tweet below. It seems that the boyfriend of the First Lady is a man called Henry “Hank” Siemers. He is the chief of security at Tiffany’s. They have a store located in Trump Tower. Siemers is not a bodyguard of a sort, but he’s actually the vice president of the global retail security of Tiffany&Co.

Read Also: Is Melania Trump The Most Beautiful First Lady Ever?

This is not the first time someone brought this up in public. Monica Byrne, a novelist, also tweeted of Melania’s alleged romance and the fact that Donald Trump is aware that it exists. These tweets have since been deleted, but you can see a saved copy on the Perez Hilton website.

This story seems real, as there are people close to the presidential couple who claim that they were on the brink of a divorce. It appears that the only reason they remained married is the fact that Donald Trump won the elections. The story continues as others claim that they have papers for divorce in place but that now they wait for the November elections. Sources claim that the pair will split if Donald Trump doesn’t get reelected.

Inquisitr magazine also wrote on this subject. They even managed to get a comment from Melania trump’s spokeswoman, who stated that Donald and Melania are not getting divorced but failed to deny her relationship with Siemers.

Source: politicalflare.com

Mike Bloomberg Continues to Troll Donald Trump on Twitter

Quick Reaction of Secret Service Prevented an Attempt on Trump’s...

After Being Acquitted Donald Trump Forgot About Son Barron Trump

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
28 × 28 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy