Who Wins in a Kitten vs Chicken Matchup?

by Elsa Stringer
Videos of random animals fighting usually cause lots of laughter in viewers and become viral internet sensations. All of us has at least once went on a YouTube spree looking at such videos where cats, dogs, birds, snakes, lizards, and any other animals fight against each other in crazy matchups.

Once such event takes place in this video. A little white kitty was playing in the yard when she spotted a chicken and stormed towards it. Obviously practicing its predator instincts, the small cat did its best to try and attack the slightly bigger opponent.

The chicken on the other hand was ready, standing its ground ready for a fight. However, she could not do much in this cute play fight, as the cat brought in some ninja moves that were hard to track and combat.

