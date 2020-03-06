Celebrities

Mexican Star Thalia Is 48? Her Sizzling Figure Begs to Differ

by Tracy Finke
The famous Mexican singer and actor Thalia, who is known around the globe for her role of Rosalinda from the telenovela of the same name, has been delighting her fans with new photos on Instagram.

The 48-year-old Mexican star posed in a transparent dress, making it clear that she was not wearing any underwear. What is noticeable is that Thalia looks at least 10-15 years younger in these photos.

She showed an enviable figure in a dress that has left little to the imagination. The part of the gown with black glitter texture covered just half of her body.

Thalia’s fans were stunned with her look and flooded her with likes and comments, telling Latino beauty she looks fantastic.

The singer and actress is married to Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, billionaire Tommy Mottola. The couple got married in 2000 and has two children.

