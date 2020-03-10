Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Chose Completely Different Styles

Sisters in law Meghan Markle, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38, chose colorful formal outfits for Commonwealth Day. For this important British holiday, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge chose the well-known dress and hat outfits that female members of the royal family often wear.

Kate opted for a bright red coatdress by Catherine Walker, and a matching hat. This custom piece is from the 1940s, and she has already worn it once. She looked elegant and quite sophisticated in this formal attire.

Read also: Meghan Markle Looks Stunning During Her UK Return

Her sister in law Meghan chose a tight green cloak dress that neatly followed her figure. The cloak was carefully paced over her shoulder and around her neck, falling over her back.

This detail was more than effective and made her look rather exquisite and formal. The dress is an Emilia Wickstead design.

Meghan’s hat was more elaborate than Kate’s was. It had a large net-like ribbon on the side, while Kate’s was a classic one with a subtle rose-shaped ribbon.

Kate wore matching red heels, while Meghan opted for a nude model. Regarding handbags, Kate was again more subtle with a minimalist red clutch, and Meghan had a slightly larger green handbag.

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William both wore classic suit and tie outfits, which they paired with leather shoes.

Read also: Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Meet for the First Time Since Megxit

The two ladies from the Royal family of Great Britain showcased their style and showed once again why they are two of the best dressed women in the world.

Their personality differences were also visible through the different pieces they wore, with Kate’s being more traditional and classic, and Meghan’s more extravagant and modern.