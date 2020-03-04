Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Meet for the First Time Since Megxit

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and her grandson Prince Harry, 35, have met for the first time since he and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, decided to leave their Royal titles and responsibilities and live alone in Canada and the USA.

The grandmother and grandson had a four-hour meeting at Windsor Castle, to “clear the air” following the controversial decision by the young couple. She told him “he is always welcome back” if he ever wants to return to his family.

The Queen called the Duke of Sussex over for lunch, following his request to see her and talk. A source close to the family says, “Harry is her grandmother’s favorite and he is welcome,” as are Mehan and their son.

Although she was quite upset about Harry and Meghan leaving to North America, she has come to peace with it. Still, the Queen would like to see her great-grandson Archie a lot more which is why she is so open to them returning to England one day.