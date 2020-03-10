Russian Instagram Model Anastasiya Kvitko Poses in a Stunning Outfit

Russian Instagram star Anastasiya Kvitko posed for an Instagram snap in a racy, skintight outfit and treated her followers, nearly 11 million of them, to a breathtaking display of her curves.

The sizzling photo highlighted her incredible hourglass figure, as she wore a Fashion Nova outfit consisting of a black and white crop top, and a pair of tight black pants.

The bombshell blonde posed in front of a wall, taking the camera full on. She completed her look with a black leather handbag and a few gold bracelets on her right wrist. She had full makeup on and looked gorgeous.

As of today, the picture has almost 135,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments, most of which are praising her figure, beauty, and clothes.

Kvitko is famous in her country, and around the globe, thanks to her unreal curves and provocative snaps she regularly posts. Her page is filled with similarly tight and revealing outfits, including bikini, lingerie, miniskirts, and skintight, almost see-through dresses.