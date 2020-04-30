“Friends” Fans Shocked With Matthew Perry’s Quarantine Look

Actor Matthew Perry, famous worldwide for his role as Chandler in “Friends”, is looking unrecognizable in his first appearance in six months after the Friends reboot was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old star was spotted in LA walking, and it is quite noticeable how much he has changed since the sitcom days. Perry gained some weight, and his hair turned gray. He was wearing an untucked black T-shirt, blue shirt, and loose black pants.

Matthew Perry recently joked on his Instagram profile, sharing a photo of a plate of oatmeal raisin cookies. “I made these by the way. Also, I’m not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating”, he wrote in the caption.

Famous Chandler was battling with illegal substances and liquor addiction for years, but now he is sober, and he is ready for the new shooting. It is believed that he is in quarantine with his girlfriend, manager Molly Hurwitz.