Matthew Perry Breaks up With His 21 Years Younger Girlfriend

Famous actor Matthew Perry and talent manager Molly Hurwitz reportedly have broken up. The couple was in a “secret” relationship for two years. Despite the breakup, the two remained in good terms, InTouch Weekly reports.

„It happened very recently. It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways“, a source said.

The news has surprised the fans quite a bit since it was recently revealed that the two were dating. By the way, Molly helped Perry in his fight against his addictions. First reports about „Friends“ star dating 21 years younger talent manager appeared back in January when the two were spotted having dinner at a Hollywood restaurant.

They have not yet officially confirmed that they broke up, and what is known is that Matthew spends time alone in isolation during a coronavirus pandemic.