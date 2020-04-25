The “Friends” Cast Start a Coronavirus Charity

The crew and cast of the legendary sitcom “Friends” came up with a clever and interesting idea. They are starting a charity that will award the fans with something truly special.

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courtney Cox are back for a special reunion episode of the hit series. Although this is old news, there is now a special twist regarding the long-awaited reunion.

The cast are joining the “All in Challenge” in an effort to raise funds and buy meals. Those who have been hit with the pandemic the hardest still need help, so more and more celebrities are joining in to help. The six famous actors asked their fans to donate anywhere between $10 and $100. All those who donate will participate in a special giveaway, with a very intriguing and tempting prize.

Six lucky fans will win a trip tot he set of the special reunion episode of “Friends” that will soon start shooting. They will also get to meet the cast and tour the studio. The meet and greet will also include a coffee with the cast at the famous Central Perk! It was Aniston who shared the amazing giveaway and charity news on her Instagram page, where she has more than 32.8 million followers.

Her post became viral immediately, and it currently has over 5.2 million likes and around 43,000 comments. Thousands of fans have already decided to participate in the giveaway and support the noble cause! The filming was scheduled for the end of March, but was postponed until early May.