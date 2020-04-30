Jay Cutler And Kristin Cavallari Are Splitting After 10 Years

Hollywood is no stranger to scandalous relationships and sudden weddings, but also surprising divorces. Kristin Cavallari, 33, and Jay Cutler, 37, are divorcing after 7 years of marriage and 10 years together.

The “Very Cavallari” star shared these shocking news on Instagram, stating that they have decided to get a divorce. During their 10 years together, they have had three children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Kristin wrote the following on her Instagram:

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within out family.

The NFL star also shared the same message on his own Instagram account. According to a person close to the family, they seem to have had some marriage problems for a long time. The source reveals, “This isn’t out of the blue, they’ve been trying to make it work for a while. The kids definitely kept them together at times.” The insider confirmed that none of them cheated, that was not the problem.

The surprising news of their divorce appeared only a month after their romantic holiday in the Bahamas, which now seems to have been the final chance for them to patch things up. In only two months, they would have had their wedding anniversary. They married in Nashville in 2013.

The aforementioned source says they will still be “seeing each other and co-parenting the kids together.” They own two homes in Nashville and are currently arranging the future living situation there.