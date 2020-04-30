Emma Watson’s Mystery Boyfriend Revealed

Famous English actress Emma Watson celebrated her 30th birthday a few days ago, and it has finally been revealed who is the mysterious guy she has been dating. The 30-year-old “Harry Potter” star is finally in a happy relationship.

In October 2019, Emma was photographed with an unknown man kissing and holding her hand, and since then, the world media has been trying to find out who is the guy she is dating and a few months later the young man’s identity was discovered.

Emma’s new boyfriend is Californian business owner Leo Alexander Robinton. The rumor is that the beautiful actress has already introduced her partner to her parents, mother Jacqueline and father Chris.

“Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private”, a source revealed. After the paparazzi snapped a picture of them kissing and their kiss hit the cover of all media, Leo deleted all his social media profiles.

“His closeness with Emma didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress”, an insider told Daily Mail.

The source revealed that Emma is serious about her new boyfriend and has never been so in love before, saying Leo is a potential candidate for her future husband.