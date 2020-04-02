Remember When Matt Damon Broke up With Minnie Driver on ‘Oprah’?

Hollywood star Matt Damon and British actress Minnie Driver, 50, have been dating for more than a year after he decided to say on the show at Oprah that he was not dating anyone.

In 1998, Matt Damon became one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood after receiving the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting“.

He and Ben Affleck became best friends, and we have known them as tandem ever since. However, we forgot about Matt’s love life during this period. The actor was in a relationship with a co-star Minnie Driver at the time.

Damon and Driver were one of the most famous Hollywood couples, and the media often commented that they were untouchable.

And they were until Matt decided to break up with her in an outrageous way.

They were a couple more than a year before Matt Damon came to the show at the famous Oprah Winfrey. The presenter asked him to tell her the status of his relationship, and he replied that he was single.

The British actress told the Los Angeles Times after the show how she felt about the way he had ended their relationship.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah. It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate. Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously”, she said.

Driver considered him as her boyfriend at that moment, and he allegedly didn’t talk to her about anything before the show. After almost 15 years, Minnie said in an interview that she was young and completely in love with Matt. The way he broke up with her broke her heart, and when she remembered the relationship, she said she would have been glad they had stayed on good terms.

“I was young for my age and didn’t have any of my family around me, so I was probably just a bit lost, and I upset a few people because there were times when I spoke before I thought. You fall out with the wrong person, and then you’re done for”, she said.

After breaking up with Minnie, Matt Damon was in a relationship with Winona Ryder, whom he met through the then-girlfriend of Ben Affleck’s best friend, Gwyneth Paltrow.

He met his current wife, Luciana Barroso, in 2003, and they got married two years later and have been married until today. The couple has four children, one of whom is Luciana’s from her previous marriage.

Minnie Driver, on the other hand, didn’t have much luck in love life after, but she welcomed a son Henry in 2008, after a brief relationship with a TV writer.