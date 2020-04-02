DiCaprio’s Ex Bar Refaeli Shares Makeup-Free Selfie From Quarantine

Model, television host and actress Bar Refaeli, 34, unlike most of her colleagues, often share photos without makeup, looking completely natural and beautiful.

“The only way to keep sane,” Bar wrote on Instagram alongside selfie on the treadmill. Her photo captivated her fans, who commented that she is beautiful with or without makeup.

“Naturally beautiful and absolutely amazing,” “You’re amazing and wonderful,” “You look great,” “Beautiful eyes,” some of the comments read.

By the way, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been married to entrepreneur Adi Ezra, 45, who is originally from Israel, since 2015. Spouses have daughters Liv (3) and Elle (2) and son David, who was born in January this year. Shortly after the last birth, the model quickly went back into shape, so fans asked her how it was possible.

Read Also: Supermodel Bar Refaeli Poses in a Bikini

Before her marriage, Refaeli was dating famous Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, who has a long list of former supermodel girls behind him. They were together from 2005 to 2009 and reportedly reconciled a year after the breakup. At the time, rumors have emerged that the couple got engaged.

Their relationship ended soon after, but Refaeli is one of the girls who has been with the famous Hollywood seducer for the longest time. DiCaprio is now dating a 23 years younger actress Camila Morrone.