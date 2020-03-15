Arnold Schwarzenegger Has the Cutest Handwashing Assistant

Legendary Hollywood actor, bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, showed everyone hot to stay safe in this dire time of a virus outbreak.

To keep his hygiene proper, the legend says he washes his hands 50 times per day. However, what is special about it is the fact he has the cutest assistant as he does it!

He posted a video to his Twitter account, where his dog, Cherry, looks carefully as Arnie washes his hands. “See here, look at this Cherry, this is how you wash your hands,” he says to the dog. The caption reads the following:

“I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19”

Arnie thoroughly washes his hands, rubbing all the parts of his fingers, front and back. He spends a total of 80 seconds teaching his pet how it is done. He ends the video by kissing the adorable dog.

The former governor of California is only the latest celebrity to post a hand washing tutorial to his social media. Many of his colleagues from the entertainment industry have done the same, stating 20 seconds is the bare minimum when it comes to washing hands.