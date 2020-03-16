Celebrities

Sofia Jamora Stuns in a Racy Outfit

by Elsa Stringer
Instagram model and influencer Sofia Jamora treated her followers on the popular social media platform with a topless picture while posting on all fours.

source:instagram.com

The bombshell flaunted her incredible and dreamy figure while wearing a provocative and revealing outfit. She can be seen wearing nothing but pink, see-through tights, and some long necklaces around her neck. That is it.

source:instagram.com

She completed the amazing style with rainbow eyeshadow, and a floor length ponytail. Her nails were long and neon green, perfectly complementing the overall bright setting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

omw up 🛫

A post shared by fia (@sofiajamora) on

Except the two pictures where she appears to be crawling to the camera, she posted one more next to a staircase railing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

tua principessa

A post shared by fia (@sofiajamora) on


The blonde beauty has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, while this post has more than 134,000 likes and around 600 comments.

Elsa Stringer

