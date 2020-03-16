Nicole Kidman and Her Mother Pose Together

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, 52, and her mother Janelle Ann Kidman, had a very special mother-daughter get-together for Janelle’s birthday.

Nicole posted a touching picture to her Instagram profile, where 6.5 million people follow her, and captioned it with the following message:

“Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so US!”

The two ladies look beautiful as they are laughing and enjoying each other’s company. The photo nearly has 250,000 likes, and the fans of the actress flooded to the comment section to wish her mom a very happy birthday.

The two look so much alike in the latest photograph, and each of them looks much younger than they actually are. They can easily pass as sisters!