Makeup Really Does Make a Difference – You Won’t Recognize These Celebrities

by Elsa Stringer
We’ve seen that makeup can do wonders, and turn an ugly duckling to a beautiful swan.
Makeup is a powerful tool that can transform your whole face and your whole appearance. Some ladies don’t go out of their house without makeup.

Female celebrities are often seen in their best outfits and with their glam looks and flawless makeup, but there are moments when they were caught without any makeup on them.

And we’ve had to look twice because we couldn’t recognize them.

These paparazzi photographs are proof that even Hollywood stars are just human like we are, and they don’t look always good, because they don’t have to.

This is what is hidden behind all that makeup.

1. Tyra Banks

source:forbes.com

2. Jennifer Lopez

source:forbes.com

3. Jessica Biel

source:forbes.com

4. Lady Gaga

source:forbes.com

5. Nicole Richie

source:forbes.com

