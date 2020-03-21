Lisa Rinna’s Plastic Surgery Is Even More Visible Without Makeup

The former star of the soap opera “Melrose Place” Lisa Rinna, 56, is enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin (68), as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Spouses went out into nature together, and both were almost unrecognizable. They both wore sportswear with hats and sunglasses, and the actor also protected his nose. The couple didn’t seem to talk much as they both had earphones in their ears.

The former star of world-famous soap operas like “Melrose Place” and “Days of Our Lives” is currently starring in the reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

By the way, Lisa used to be on the list of most beautiful actresses, but when she is not wearing any makeup, it is quite visible that she has overdone plastic surgery. On one occasion, she admitted that she was wrong to correct her face so much, and her friends were the excuse.

Lisa reduced the lips in which she put implants back in 1986, and she did so, as she explained because she could no longer be the subject of mockery.

Rinna had permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip, which she loved at the beginning but eventually had reduced after facing criticism. “I was crazy to even touch them in the first place. In the beginning, it was great,” she told People in 2010.

After ten years silicone started to seep throughout her lip, creating scar tissue. Rinna tried cortisone shots to calm down the swelling, but that “made them look worse”, Rinna admitted.

She claimed that she would no longer do to plastic surgery, but did not intend to give up Botox.

The actress spoke candidly last year about the difficult moments with her daughter Amelia, who she has with her husband, Harry. She discovered that her 19-year-old daughter almost died of anorexia.

“Amelia has issues with food. You watch Amelia take two steps forward, one step back. It is not an easy, clean, ‘Okay great, you know, you did that, you had that, you got the help.’ It’s not like that. It’s just, you know, one day at a time.,” said Lisa, who has been married to Harry for 23 years.

The couple met in 1992 and they also have 22-year-old daughter Delilah. “Lisa was working in an eyeglass store in 1992, and she was closing up one night, and I was having dinner with the owner of the store. She came in to give him the keys, and that’s how we first actually met and talked”, Hamlin recalled.