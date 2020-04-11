Lorena Duran Amazes With Her Curves in a “Sports Illustrated” Preview

Spanish model is the latest beauty to be featured in the popular “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue”. She will appear in the upcoming 2020 issue wearing a tiny sand-colored bikini with her bombshell curves obviously in focus.

Lorena Duran has already done some work for Victoria’s Secret. On her Instagram profile, she shared a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance in the famous magazine.

This time around, the Spanish brunette can be seen sitting on a magnificent beach, with the sand beautifully contrasting her stunning bronze tan. She has sand all over her as she looks away from the camera in the direction of the sea.

The two-piece bikini did its best to hold in her voluptuous curves. She struck a sexy pose with one arm on her leg and the other on her hip.

This picture was taken at White Bay Beach on Guana Island, one of the British Virgin Islands, and the background includes breathtaking tropical scenery. Duran has 162,000 followers on Instagram, while this post got over 18,000 likes and around 160 comments.