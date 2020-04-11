Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Be in Financial Crisis

The current world crisis caused by COVID-19 has been a huge blow to the world’s economy, and it might hit the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex particularly hard. Amidst the pandemic, they could have to pay around 4 million pounds themselves.

According to multiple media outlets, the ex-royal couple will have a huge problem on their hands because they no longer have access to such sums of money, since they decided to leave their royal life behind.

They did not work to provide for their life because they never had to. While they were a part of the family, all oft heir expenses were covered but they did not earn additional money. It is going to be a rough few months now for the young family of three.

Experts are saying they had to be prepared for it because the official law that confirms they are no longer royalty came to power on April 1. They probably made some plans for the whole situation, but we will have to wait and see for ourselves.

The most expensive things they are paying now is their safety, especially the personnel that follows them around everywhere. The next on the list is traveling, which is a huge everyday occasion for Meghan and Harry, and for which they also must pay out of their own pockets.