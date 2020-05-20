YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Sizzles in a Black Lingerie Photo

Famous YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, 24, posted a new photo to her Instagram page. Although a YouTube, she is also a widely popular and successful Instagrammer.

Gabi has over 4.3 million followers on this social media platform. She regularly posts photos and videos from her exciting life, some of which include provocative and racy outfits. Her latest one is the most provocative one in a while, and the fans were left speechless.

The young Internet star posed in sexy black laced lingerie while looking straight at the camera and playing with her blonde locks. She completed the look with a pair of glasses. Since she stood in front of a mirror, her booty can be seen in it although she is facing the camera.

The stunning post has over 155,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. She captioned it off with, “tell me about it, stud.” Her followers rushed to the comment section to praise her amazing style, fit figure, and curves. They are not used to such photos from their favorite YouTuber, so they gave her a lot of support.

On YouTube, DeMartino’s channel Fancy Vlogs By Gab has over 3.21 million subscribers, while her Niki and Gabi channel that she co-owns with her sister has more than 9.4 million. Across her two channels, Gabi’s videos have reached more than 1.6 billion views.