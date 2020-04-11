Model Jasmine Sanders Stuns With New Bikini Snap

Model Jasmine Sanders appeared on the official Instagram page of the famous magazine “Sports Illustrated” and their “Swimsuit Issue”, showing off her incredible figure.

The supermodel originally from Germany wore a two-piece neon pink bikini, which revealed most of her sculpted, fit body. Her sculpted abs and bronze tan were on full display in this beach photo, as she struck a dreamy pose and looked slightly away from the camera.

Her blonde locks covered most of her ways, she wore no accessories, and only had minimal makeup on. The social media of the popular magazine has over 2.1 million followers, and the post featuring Sanders reached almost 11,000 likes.

She on the other hand has 3.8 million followers, and regularly uploads content related to her life, usually fashion outfits, workout sessions, and her beautiful body in bikinis and lingerie.