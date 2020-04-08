Gorgeous Sommer Ray Flashes Curves in Old Photo-Shoot Clip!

Thank God for social networks, Sommer Ray, and large phone storages. Just like all of us, this Instagram sensation isn’t able to live her life normally and post new photos and videos every day.



Thankfully Sommer has a lot of old videos stored on her phone’s hard drive. She pulled a rabbit out of a hat with her latest video. It is a compilation of many videos from numerous photo-shootings.

We aren’t going to lie to you, this is the best thing that could happen to us today, and you must be sure to check out his video. It shows Ms. Ray posing in a different photo-shoots. The first one is her sitting in a gray bikini drinking champagne. In the second one, she is washing windows looking like 70’s Hollywood star. The next one in line is a continuation of the previous, and she’s covering her upper part of the body with a small rug that she washed windows with.

The fourth one is she lying on her bed in white underwear, teasing with her hair. If you scroll to the next one, you will see Sommer in a tiny purple bikini that leaves little to the imagination. And eventually, the last one is the same bikini just some more Sommer looking absolutely astonishing.

We hope you enjoyed this video as much as we did as this type of throwback was precisely what fans of Sommer Ray wanted. Considering that tomorrow is Thursday, we can expect another Throwback Thursday post from her as we are already used to it.