American Actress Lena Dunham Turns 34

American actress Lena Dunham, 34, has been suffering from a serious disease for the past two years. She has now shared more news about it, and showed the fans how she celebrated her latest birthday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she has been spending time at her home in LA. For her birthday, she shared a photo of herself lying in her backyard. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s my birthday and I can stare off the porch like the Queen of England If I want to.”

The actress has been suffering from endometriosis, and just when she thought she was healthy, she had to have her uterus removed. That of course meant she could no longer have children, which made her feel very sad and hurt. Still, she did not give up on maternity and wants to have a child via surrogate or adoption.

Just when her troubles seemed over, she was diagnosed with the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. This is a genetic collagen disorder that makes one’s joints overly flexible. It also affects the skin and makes it too elastic. This is why Lena needs the help of a walking stick.

Lena is best known for her role in the HBO series “Girls” that earned her Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. She has a large presence and following on social media, which often earned her controversy and criticism.