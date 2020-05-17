LeBron James Receives High Praise From Rival Coach

NEW YORK POST – 05/17/2020: LeBron James is a once in a generation athlete. Some people even consider him the GOAT of basketball, but that’s debatable. Doc Rivers, the coach of LeBron’s city rivals Los Angeles Clippers, even claims that James could have been a legend in another sport.



During an interview with Austin Rivers, on his podcast “Go Off with Austin Rivers,” the LA Clippers head coach said that King James could have been a star in the National Football League. This is quite a praise for a 16-time NBA All-Star.

Talking about LeBron’s versatility, Rivers said: “I don’t know if there’s ever been an athlete in our league like LeBron James. I don’t think in sports, I don’t think in sports there’s been anything like LeBron James. It’s funny. You’re right. I really believe if LeBron James played football, he may have been the greatest football player ever.”

During his high-school days, LeBron James excelled as a wide receiver on the gridiron. The 6-foot-9, 250 pounds James has all the intangibles of an excellent NFL prospect. He was even courted by such football programs such is Notre Dame. Luckily, James chose basketball and entered NBA straight from high school as a first overall pick by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Could have LeBron James be better than Tom Brady or Jerry Rice, remains a what-if. But, regarding basketball, he’s there on the Mount Rushmore. James’s been there for some time now truth be told.

Source: nypost.com