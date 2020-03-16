Lady Gaga Self-Quarantines: “I Talked to God – She Said We’re Gonna Be OK”

Lady Gaga opted for self-isolation because of the coronavirus outbreak, and she explained on her Instagram profile why.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now, but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now, but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it”, the 33-year-old singer wrote.

“I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be OK”, Lady Gaga concluded.

The music star had another Instagram post about coronavirus. She posted a photo in which she is posing in a black hoodie showing a peace sign with her fingers.

“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And coronavirus is not prejudiced”, she wrote in the caption.

She has a piece of advice for humankind. “My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time”, Gaga suggested.

The end of 2018 and the first half of 2019 was marked by stories of Lady Gaga being blamed for the breakup of Bradley Cooper’s and Irina Shayk’s long-standing relationship, but in the end, it turned out that there was more smoke than real fire throughout the story.

Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend and is currently at home, considering the world situation and canceling numerous concerts.