Lindsey Vonn Takes Quarantine to the Next Level!

One of the most beautiful athletes in the world, Lindsey Vonn, has revealed how she spends days during the coronavirus epidemic. All over the world, state of emergency has been declared, sports competitions have been canceled, most coffee shops, restaurants, cinemas, gyms have been closed … and the former American skier has encountered such a situation.

She wrote on her Instagram what her self-isolation looks like.

“Went to work and work got canceled… thankfully, the sun never gets canceled. Now back to jersey for isolation… Stay safe, everyone”, Lindsey Vonn wrote in the caption of her beach photos.

The 35-year-old took a photo of her breasts in the foreground, while the other picture one featured her buttocks, which came to the front in an orange swimsuit.

Vonn likes to post provocative photos on Instagram often. This was also the case recently when she was also photographed wearing a similar costume with her dog on the beach.