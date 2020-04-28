Kylie Jenner’s New Bikini Video Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

The youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, knows how to promote her Kylie Skin products. The 22-year-old reality star posted a sizzling video on her Instagram profile.

In the video, the beauty mogul is applying sun protection while sunbathing in her yard. Kylie wore a tiny black bikini, which emphasized her curves in just the right way.

The slow-mo video already has more than 24.5 million views. Her celebrity friends were first to comment. Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou wrote: “Mhmmmmmmmmm”, while the famous model Winnie Harlow said: “Always a vibe”. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote that she is jealous.

Her followers were stunned by her latest Instagram update. “Soooo hot omg”, “The slow motion of my dreams”, “Hooooot AF”, ”Please, share your workout routine”, some of the comments read.

Jenner enjoys quarantine time with her bestie Stassie and her two-year-old daughter Stormi, which can be seen on her Instagram stories.