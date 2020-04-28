Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Flee to the Beach During the Pandemic

Chris Hemsworth, 36, and Elsa Pataky, 43, fled to Byron Bay’s Beach with their children to take a break from homeschooling.

While the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, the celebrity couple is forced to help their children, daughter India Rose (7) and twins Tristan and Sasha (6), with studying. So, the family decided to entertain themselves a bit and to go to the one isolated Australian beach.

The actor, who embodied the superhero Thor, was spotted wearing shorts without a T-shirt, showing off his ripped body that women sigh for. At one time, he was named the hottest man in the world, and once again, he proved he still can hold that title.

Model and actress Elsa wore a one-piece black swimsuit that emphasized her slender figure and buttocks. Part of the public considers Chris and Elsa to be the most attractive couple ever.

During their beach time, Chris taught children surfing, while his wife watched over everything.

By the way, the couple has a villa in Byron Bay valued at $ 20 million. Chris had previously complained that it was difficult to get kids to concentrate on learning at home. “It’s three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work”, he said.