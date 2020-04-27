Kylie Jenner Takes Her “Hair, Nails and Lashes out” in Quarantine

The youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, is currently in self-quarantine and she spends her time lately in front of the camera, posing makeup-free in cozy outfits.

In her latest Instagram update, the 22-year old reality star boasted about her skin in a video where she shows her face without makeup on. Her followers were stunned by her appearance and praised her in comments. “You look gorgeous without makeup kylie”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “Stormi’s mom is flawless”.

In her previous post, Kylie posed in pajamas without makeup on her face and with hair unstyled. “Avocado pajamas all day”, she captioned a clip of herself.

Recently, Jenner revealed that she would take a break from her usual glam. “This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair”, Kylie said to her BFF Stassie Karanikalaou on Instagram live, adding: “This is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes”.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner Goes Barefoot to Visit Her BFF During Coronavirus Pandemic

Apparently, quarantine feels great for makeup mogul as she spends as much time as possible in her huge mansion, where she is staying with her two-year-old daughter and boyfriend, Travis Scott, during isolation.

She reconciled with Travis at the beginning of the pandemic in the U.S, even though they broke up after he cheated on her last year.