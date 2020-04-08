Chinese Tourists Flock to National Park Following The End of Isolation

Following the end of the official end of isolation rules in China, the people flooded the countries most notable sights after weeks of quarantine.

One such place is the Huangshan Mountain Park, Anhui, where a warning was issued about the full capacity of the park reached during the day.

Thousands of tourists from all over China came, but the park only holds 20,000 people. This number was filled out early during the day, at 7:48 AM. The pictures of the people moving in huge lines toured the world, and the citizens of other countries are furious.

Everyone is saying that the Chinese people will cause another epidemic and prolong the periods of quarantine around the world. Although most wore masks, such a large gathering is no way to do things in these dire times.