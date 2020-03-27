Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Picture of Stormi During Self-Quarantine

The world’s youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to boast about her 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The 22-year-old reality star took a quick snap of her little girl during bath time, and it is just adorable.

In the picture, only Stormie’s face can be seen, which comes out of a bubble bath. “This pic makes me happy”, Kylie wrote in the caption.

This picture already has 6 million likes, and little Stormi has melted many of Kylie’s fans’ hearts. “I already have baby fever. Why would you post this during the quarantine? I kiiiint!!!! Cuteness overload”, one of her followers wrote, and another one added: “Omg, this melts any heart”.

“She’s adorable”, “Best quarantine buddy”, “Cutie”, some of the comments read.