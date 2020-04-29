Kylie Jenner Purchases a $36 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Kylie Jenner, 22, beauty mogul and reality TV star, as well as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, has bought a new property. Her empire is now bigger for a fabulous estate in the wealthy Holmby neighborhood of Hollywood Hills.

The young star parted with $36.5 million for this astonishing compound, which has 14 baths and 7 bedrooms.

The listing price was $45 million, but it seems Kylie managed to get a much better deal somehow. She is yet to confirm this purchase officially, but if we were to judge by her latest Instagram content, it seems like she did buy the home.

Throughout the years, Kylie has owned a few luxury homes just like this one. Most were in the Hidden Hills area where most of her sisters also live. Her new villa is spread across 15,350 square feet and it seems to be the most lavish of all her homes.

The house has a very open and cozy luxury living room. The whole house is built and decorated with breathtaking details and high-end materials. There is also a comfy lounge area with a large open bar, a banquette seating area, and a stunning pool table.

The open, modern dining room overlooks the garden, which makes it perfect for dinner parties, holidays, meetings, and formal events.

In every corner of the home, there is matching furniture, marble details and surfaces, stunning tiles, and large curtains. It is truly a home fit for a beauty queen.

Source:eonline.com