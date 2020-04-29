Caitlyn Jenner’s 47y Younger Girlfriend Shows off Her Enviable Figure

Sophia Hutchins is in self-isolation with her partner Caitlyn Jenner, and it seems that she knows how to enjoy quarantine.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur posted a photo of herself in a black bikini on her Instagram, revealing a flawless line, and boasted that she was enjoying the pool in her partner’s villa.

She also recently flaunted her perfectly toned body in an orange bikini.

Because of her age, the 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, must stay at her house during the coronavirus pandemic, as she is considered to be in a vulnerable group of people. So, she is being careful and spends time in her villa with her 47 years younger girlfriend.

By the way, Caitlyn appeared on the cover of Vogue a few years ago and revealed that she is transgender with words “Call me Caitlyn”.