Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner’s 47y Younger Girlfriend Shows off Her Enviable Figure

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Sophia Hutchins is in self-isolation with her partner Caitlyn Jenner, and it seems that she knows how to enjoy quarantine.

Image source: Instagram

The 23-year-old entrepreneur posted a photo of herself in a black bikini on her Instagram, revealing a flawless line, and boasted that she was enjoying the pool in her partner’s villa.

She also recently flaunted her perfectly toned body in an orange bikini.

Image source: Instagram

Because of her age, the 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, must stay at her house during the coronavirus pandemic, as she is considered to be in a vulnerable group of people. So, she is being careful and spends time in her villa with her 47 years younger girlfriend.

Read Also: Caitlyn Jenner’s and Sofia Hutchins’s relationship was just a marketing ploy!

Image source: Instagram

By the way, Caitlyn appeared on the cover of Vogue a few years ago and revealed that she is transgender with words “Call me Caitlyn”.

Read Also: Caitlyn Jenner Shocks The Fans With Her Face

View this post on Instagram

🤍☀️🖤

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

Cardi B Shows off Her New Look in the Latest...

Matt Damon Settles in an Irish Town During Quarantine

“Jersey Shore” Star DJ Pauly D Is Unrecognizable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
1 + 5 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy