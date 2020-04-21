Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Backyard Garden

Makeup and beauty product mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, 22, showed her fans the fruits of her latest quarantine hobby.

She took to Instagram where she presented her 171 million followers with a close-up look of her little garden. She said, “OK, I’m very excited because I have my own little garden. How cute is this?”

She continued, “I’m so happy! Quarantine has me doing a lot s–t I wouldn’t normally do, but I’ve always wanted a garden.” She did not reveal what plants and flowers she has, but the little garden looks amazing!

Kylie is spending her isolation time doing the things she loves, just like she did while she was pregnant with Stormi. Back then, she did all sorts of hobbies since she mostly stayed at home.

“I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”