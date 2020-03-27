Celebrities

Amber Heard Cuddles up to Elon Musk in Johnny Depp’s Private Elevator

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

New surveillance camera images that might change the course of Amber Heard’s and Johnny Depp’s legal battle emerged. The 33-year-old actress was filmed cuddling up to Elon Musk in the private elevator in the actor’s penthouse.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

The Tesla mogul claims that Amber had already been separated from Depp by the time they started seeing each other and that their relationship didn’t become romantic “until some time later”, Daily Mail reports.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Nevertheless, the 55-year-old actor accused his ex-wife and Musk of starting their affair one month into his 2015 marriage. Surveillance camera images showed Amber riding the elevator with Elon Musk and cozying up to him. The elevator is located at Depp’s luxury LA apartment.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

It is not clear when this happened as there are no timestamps, but security guards claimed that Musk visited Heard a couple of times before and after she filed for divorce. Depp moved out of that building month after the split.

Image source: graziamagazine.com

Amber Heard Spotted With New Girlfriend

Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Amber Heard Decides to Date Women Now!

All Johnny Depp’s Loves & Hookups

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
29 + 2 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy