Amber Heard Spotted With New Girlfriend

Hollywood actress Amber Heard, 33, was seen holding hands with her new girlfriend Biance Butti on the streets of Los Angeles.

The pair first got together this January, following the turbulent and controversial marriage and divorce between Heard and actor Johnny Depp, 56.

Heard and Butti went shopping for firewood and flowers, and they pushed a shopping cart together. The pair is following all the required procedures when it comes to isolation and social distancing, and are staying together in a home in California.

Heard wore a baggy black jumper, jeans, and a pair of black rubber boots. She also carried a black leather handbag. Her new girlfriend wore a black leather jacket, black jeans, and leather biker shoes.

View this post on Instagram Blue skies on my mind A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Mar 15, 2020 at 11:58am PDT



The star of “Aquaman” seems happy and content in her new relationship, which could hardly be said for her previous one to the fellow Hollywood star Depp. The news of their shocking and abusive marriage shook the media and public during the last couple of years.