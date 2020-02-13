How Did Kylie Jenner Become The Youngest Billionaire Ever?

The youngest sister from the famous Kardashian-Jenner reality TV family, Kylie Jenner, 22, used her family’s fame and wealth in the smartest way possible and became the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

From a reality TV star on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” to a makeup industry mogul, Kylie has come a long way and she is still very young. The popular TV show first aired in 2007 on the “E!” channel. Fast-forward 13 years, and she has one of the most recognized and popular makeup brands.

Her net worth is estimated to be more than $1 billion, which she managed to do by the age of 21. Not even Mark Zuckerberg did this, as he was 23 when he became a billionaire.

The “Kylie Cosmetics” brand earned hundreds of millions of dollars since its launch in 2005. The demand around the world is insane, and most new lines and products vanish in a matter of minutes. Some are even sold out during the preorder phase. The Instagram page of the brand has more than 23.3 million followers.

In charge of the production of her products is Seed Beauty, which also makes “Colourpop Cosmetics”, as well as “KKW Beauty” by Kim Kardashian West. Kylie first started with lip products, but she quickly expanded her business to eye, face, and eyebrow makeup and beauty products. In August of 2018, she signed an exclusive deal contract with the American cosmetics giant “Ulta Beauty”.

“Kylie Cosmetics” is worth $900 million, according to “Forbes”. This is not all however, as Kylie started a new brand in May of 2019 called “Kylie Skin”. The value of her new business is growing rapidly, and her skincare products are almost as popular as her makeup. More than 2.9 million fans follow the brand’s Instagram page.

With her older sister Kendall, she also owns the “Kendall + Kylie” fashion brand, which has more and more sales each year, especially in America. Clothes are a big passion for the younger Jenner sister, so she also has her own line. It is sold on the “Kardashian Kloset” online store that even sells second-hand pieces worn by some members of the family.

you can also shop my new travel case and minis bundle! @kylieskin https://t.co/ibIVoRNovF pic.twitter.com/gZqxIC3UMZ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 11, 2020



On top of all these amazingly successful businesses, she earns a fortune form her unreal social media presence. Thanks to her 162 million followers of Instagram, she makes around $1.27 million from one post.