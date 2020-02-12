Kobe and Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest at a Private Funeral

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private funeral attended only by the closest family and friends. The father and daughter now rest at the Pacific View Memorial Park, among many other famous Americans and celebrities.
Kobe’s resting grounds will without a doubt be visited by his millions of fans in the coming months and years. The news of the funeral came following the discovery of the death certificate, where it was stated when and where he was going to be laid to rest.
The same certificate states that the cause of death was an accident on January 26 in the hills of Calabasas.
A source close to the Bryant family revealed the following about the private funeral:
“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti shared this about the public memorial service:
“We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves. We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”
The planned public memorial is scheduled for February 24 at Staples Center for all nine victims of the fatal helicopter crash. This will be the time and place for the fans to say one last goodbye to Kobe, his daughter, and their seven friends.
