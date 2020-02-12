Kobe and Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest at a Private Funeral

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private funeral attended only by the closest family and friends. The father and daughter now rest at the Pacific View Memorial Park, among many other famous Americans and celebrities.

Kobe’s resting grounds will without a doubt be visited by his millions of fans in the coming months and years. The news of the funeral came following the discovery of the death certificate, where it was stated when and where he was going to be laid to rest.

The same certificate states that the cause of death was an accident on January 26 in the hills of Calabasas.

A source close to the Bryant family revealed the following about the private funeral:

“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti shared this about the public memorial service: