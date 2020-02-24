Celebrities

Here Is Where Kirk Douglas’ $ 61 Million Fortune Will Go To

by Tracy Finke
Famous actor Kirk Douglas passed away on February 6, 2020, at the age of 103. The media is now grumbling about his legacy and who will inherit his fortune.

According to media reports, Kirk chose to leave his $ 61 million to charity. Mirror reports that $ 50 million will be given away via the Douglas Foundation, which Douglas founded with his wife Anne Buydens, 100.

Part of Douglas’s inheritance will reportedly be received by St. Lawrence University, Westwood’s Sinai Temple, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theater, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It is also reported that his son, Michael Douglas, was not a beneficiary.

This is no surprise since Kirk Douglas was considered a great humanitarian.

Tracy Finke

