Jennifer Lopez Shares an Adorable Picture on Her Twins’ 12th Birthday

For Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Mark Anthony, 51, February 22 was a big day, as their twins Emma and Max turned 12.

On the day of her children’s birthday, J Lo posted a picture with her “coconuts” from 2008, when they were just born. “I know you’re 12 years old today, but you will always be my babies. Happy birthday to my beautiful coconuts!!!”, the star wrote below the photo, and her post has been liked almost 4 million times so far.

In 2008, J Lo’s life changed in ways she could never have imagined. In an interview with People Magazine in 2016, Jennifer Lopez talked about how her priorities have changed since Emme and Maximilian were born.

“Here’s what changed my life: I had given birth. I had given birth, and the kids honestly just gave me a new direction. They just made me realize what was real and what wasn’t real, and they just changed everything”, Lopez told People.

She continued: “I started asking more questions of myself, of love, of what was right and wrong all because I wanted their life to be great too. I knew for their life to be great, my life had to be great, and I needed to fix some things.”

The famous actor and singer recently performed on Super Bowl along with her daughter Emme, who stole the show.