Supermodel Bar Refaeli Poses in a Bikini

by Elsa Stringer
Famous Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, 34, has recently become a mother for the third time, as she brought a baby boy into the world around a month ago.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend has retrieved her famous fit figure soon after giving birth, and showcased it online for everyone to see.

 

Weekend goals 🤍

On her Instagram page where more than 3 million people follow her, the model uploaded a photo in which she is wearing a bathing suit.

She received tons of positive comments regarding her incredible looks, and nobody can believe she has just given birth.

“Wow, how did you already get your figure back, less than a month after giving birth? You look amazing!” wrote one amazed fan.

 

Same week, same place, same dress. Different years. Ready for a skinny decade 😁 🍼🍼🍼

