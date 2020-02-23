Supermodel Bar Refaeli Poses in a Bikini

Famous Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, 34, has recently become a mother for the third time, as she brought a baby boy into the world around a month ago.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend has retrieved her famous fit figure soon after giving birth, and showcased it online for everyone to see.

View this post on Instagram Weekend goals 🤍 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Feb 22, 2020 at 4:32am PST

On her Instagram page where more than 3 million people follow her, the model uploaded a photo in which she is wearing a bathing suit.

She received tons of positive comments regarding her incredible looks, and nobody can believe she has just given birth.

“Wow, how did you already get your figure back, less than a month after giving birth? You look amazing!” wrote one amazed fan.