Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Stuns in the Shortest Crop Top Ever

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, showed of her sculpted stomach and lean fit figure during a West Hollywood day out.

source:celebsfirst.com

Her abs were on full display as she wore a shorter-than-ever crop top that made her underboob visible. She went for lunch following a fun night with sister Kim Kardashian, and her colleague and good friend Haley Bieber.

Read also: Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in a Lava Bikini

source:celebsfirst.com

Jenner completed the look with a pair of high waist white pants, and orange, cream, and green New Balance sneakers. She also carried a small Louis Vuitton handbag, that costs $500. Her makeup was minimal, and she wore pink nails.

source:celebsfirst.com

Following her lunch with some friends, she went back into her expensive Lambo and drove home.

Read also: Kendall Jenner Shocks Her Fans With Bizarre Pictures

source:celebsfirst.com

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in a Lava Bikini

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Troll Each Other for Having Weird...

Kendall Jenner Wants to Become Beyoncé’s Assistant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
30 − 29 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy