Harvey Weinstein Suffers Heart Attack

Following his rape conviction and a 23-year prison sentence, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein suffered a minor heart attack.

The se*ual predator was admitted to a hospital, where he stayed overnight. He made a full recovery and is resting. The former Hollywood heavyweight is 67 years old, and on March 11, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for two cases of rape.

He was found guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann, and forcing his former assistant Miriam Haley to or** s**. He used his power and influence to get close to his victims and force himself onto them.

Mann accused him in March of 2013, while Haley said he attacked her in July of 2006. In 2017, the #MeToo movement was started and many of the women who experienced workplace related sexual attacks joined in.

More than 80 women stepped forward, saying Weinstein mistreated them, raped them, or made them feel uncomfortable. Some of the women include Angelina Jolie, Cara Delavingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Kate Beckinsale, and many more.