Hugh Hefner’s Son and “Harry Potter” Actress Expecting a Baby

by Elsa Stringer
Cooper Hefner, 28, the son of the founder of “Playboy” and the famous Playboy Mansion, and his wife and English actress and model Scarlett Byrne, 29, are expecting their first child together.

The soon-to-be-mom posted the following caption on the photo where she is showing her pregnant belly:

“Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner.”

The post has more than 42,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments.

Scarlett is the most famous for her role as Pansy Parkinson in the “Harry Potter” movie series. He also appeared in “The Vampire Diaries” and “Runaways”.

 

Cooper is not interested in continuing the Playboy legacy his father is legendary for. He wants to start his own media empire, but in the meantime he joined the US Air Force.

Although he took over in 2016 and brought back nudeness into the magazine, he decided it was not for him and moved on.

Now, he and his wife have a lot to look forward to!

