Kendall Jenner Poses In a See-Through Lingerie Bodysuit

After a lengthy hiatus, famous supermodel and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner, 25, has shared a racy photo on Instagram. In the latest provocative snap, she is posing in a black lingerie bodysuit.

The famous beauty has surprised her 128 followers on Instagram, posting a brand new steamy photograph. Unlike her sisters, Kendall does not provocative content that often. This is why it is always a big deal when she actually does.

A few days ago, Kendall decided to share a photo of herself in a beautiful piece of see-through lingerie. The black bodysuit hugged her fit body perfectly, accentuating her curves.

Her post gained over 7.2 million likes and almost 40,000 comments. The caption simply reads, “did my makeup n stuff,” although she does appear to wear much of it. As Kendall lied on the bed, she arched her booty and gave the camera an intimidating expression. Her sisters Kylie Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, praised and complemented her in the comment section.

During quarantine, Kendall has been isolating herself in her villa. She has been alone there, away from her four sisters and their mother. Of course, the many photo-shoots and catwalk runs she is used to all stopped during the pandemic, so she had a lot of time for herself. Soon, her life will go back to normal so we can expect much more content from Kendall!